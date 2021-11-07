AmCham meets stakeholders in health sector to create awareness on prostrate cancer

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham)Ghana, and American pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson have engaged stakeholders in the health sector to create awareness on Prostate Cancer management in Ghana.

The exercise, according to AmCham is aimed at alerting the public on the dangers of prostate cancer and the need to work in reducing the numbers.



In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said prostate cancer is rated as the second most common cancer and the sixth leading cause of cancer deaths among men globally, with over 1.1 million cases and 300,000 deaths estimated in 2012.



“Available data from the Kumasi Cancer Registry covering Kumasi metropolitan area shows that the total number of cancer cases recorded from 2012 to 2017 is 3,773”.



To help create awareness on non-communicable diseases such as prostate cancer, Mr. Agyeman Manu said the non-communicable disease policy has been reviewed and is ready for implementation.



He added that the ministry has developed a universal health coverage roadmap also ready for implementation to help all people living in Ghana to have timely access to quality health care.

“The discussion of prostate cancer awareness has therefore come at a better time. The Non-Communicable Disease policy and universal health care roadmap would touch on accessibility and affordability, leaving no one behind including prostate cancer patients,” he said.



Speaking to the media, the Executive Secretary of AmCham, Simon Madjie said a lot of people are unaware of the rising numbers of prostate cancer cases in Ghana, hence the need to intensify education on the disease.



“We decided to partner one of our key members in the Chamber, that is Johnson & Johnson to bring all the stakeholders in the health sector together to create awareness on prostate cancer”.



He was of the hope that the government and the Ministry of Health will join in the campaign to make the care and treatment of prostate cancer a part of the beneficiaries of the National Insurance Scheme.