Ama Benyiwa Doe to be buried in December

Former president Mahama signs book of condolence for the late NDC stalwart

The family of the late Ama Benyiwa Doe, a former member of the Council of State, has announced that she will be buried in the middle of December in her hometown, Gomoa Abora in the Central Region.

The family made the announcement during a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama at his office in Accra to announce the funeral arrangements.



The late Ama Benyiwa Doe who served in Ghana’s Parliament from 1992 to 2004 as Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, passed on in September 2021 after a short illness.



Former President Mahama described the former Central Regional Minister and Council of State Member as “one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation.”



According to Mr. Mahama, “she was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women’s rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment and passion for service.”

Leading the family delegation, a former Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, George Blankson, announced that the funeral would take place from the 17th to 19th December in Gomoa Abora in the Central Region.



The former President recollected the close relationship he had with Madam Benyiwa Doe, which he says took roots when he was in the Ministry of Communication while she was in the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare. He consoled the family and assured them that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would give its fallen comrade a befitting farewell.



Present at the meeting were the General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the NDC’s election 2020 running mate.