Ama Benyiwa Doe was a trailblazer for women in politics – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said for the “icon that she was, Ama Benyiwa Doe was a thought leader and change maker; a gender activist and champion of women’s rights”.

The former Central Regional Minister passed away on Sunday, 19 September 2021 at Tema.



She was 73 years old.



She battled ailments in her dying embers.



She first became an MP for Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region after the 1992 election.



She was buried over the weekend.

Mr. Mahama was in attendance at the funeral.



He later wrote in a tribute: “Indeed, it would be almost impossible to document the history of women leaders in our country without including the role played by Aunty Ama”.



“She broke the glass ceiling and blazed the trail of political leadership, thereby, paving the way for increased women participation in politics”.



“She demonstrated that it could be done and done well”.