Ama Benyiwa Doe was my good friend in parliament – Akufo-Addo

Benyiwa Doe's death was confirmed on Sunday, September 19

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late former Central Regional Minister and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ama Benyiwa Doe.

Mr Akufo-Addo said in a Facebook post on Sunday September 19 that she was his colleague in Parliament, and also a good friend.



“I’m sad to hear about the news of the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe. She was a colleague in Parliament, and a good friend. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the President said.