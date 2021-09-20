Ama Benyiwa Doe was my good friend in parliament – Akufo-Addo

Mon, 20 Sep 2021 Source: 3news.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late former Central Regional Minister and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ama Benyiwa Doe.
Mr Akufo-Addo said in a Facebook post on Sunday September 19 that she was his colleague in Parliament, and also a good friend.
“I’m sad to hear about the news of the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe. She was a colleague in Parliament, and a good friend. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the President said.
