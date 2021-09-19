Ama Benyiwa Doe will be missed - Gomoa Abora residents

Ama Benyiwa Doe, former Central Regional Minister

Source: GNA

The people of Gomoa Abora, the Hometown of veteran politician and founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe, have expressed shock of her passing, saying she will be greatly missed.

Information gathered indicates that she was ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at Tema but was called by her maker Sunday morning.



A visit to her hometown on Sunday morning by the Ghana News Agency saw the family house empty with people going about their normal duties in the Town.



Some members of the community told the GNA that the Head of Family and Elders have travelled to Tema and they were patiently waiting for their return.



They said until, the "Ebusuapanyin" confirmed it, they will not take the news seriously since they saw it on social media.



Kofi Mensah, a cabbie, said her death will be a big blow to him because she was his mentor and counsellor and a very strong woman who was a role model to young women.

He said, as the Queen Mother of Gomoa Abora, the Town through her instrumentality, moved from a hilltop that formed part of their ancestral land to its current place which is about half a mile to Ankamu Junction.



Madam Benyiwa-Doe was the Central Regional Minister from 2009 to 2012, National Women's Organizer of the NDC, and was also elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West for two terms (1992 and 2004).



According to the Community, she was a selfless mother, committed to the development of Abora and the entire development of Gomoa West, adding that she facilitated the construction of the only school in the Town and the road from Ankamu Junction to the Town and also periodically motivated the teachers to prepare the children for a better future.



They further stated that as custom demanded, they were waiting for their Family Head to officially announce her death to the community and the entire Gomoa West.