Ama Benyiwaa Doe tamed Kweku Baako during radio discussions – Prof Gyampo

The late Ama Benyiwaa Doe

Ama Benyiwaa Doe goes home today

Mahama eulogizes late NDC stalwart



Professor Gyampo extols virtues of Ama Benyiwaa Doe



Senior Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has paid glowing tribute to former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwaa Doe, describing her as someone who had a strong persona and was able to tame seasoned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr on the morning show of Accra-based Peace FM.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, is well-known for the piles of documents he carries into every TV or radio discussion to argue out his point on the topic for discussion.



But Professor Gyampo in a social media post heaped praises on the now deceased Ama Benyiwaa Doe, particularly mentioning her mental acumen that enabled her to articulate her stance on key issues in the country in order to ‘tame’ the renowned journalist [Kweku Baako].



“RIP, Ama Benyiwa Doe - such a Strong Persona. Never met her in person but I admire her strong character, conviction and grasp of the key issues that shaped her articulations and sometimes tamed Kweku Baako during radio discussions on Peace FM,” he wrote.

The late Ama Benyiwaa Doe passed away in Tema on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



She was a member of parliament for Gomoa West constituency from 1992 until 2004, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In 2009, the late president John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills nominated her as the Central Regional Minister in Ghana.



She held that position from 2009 to 2012.



The late NDC stalwart is expected to embark on her final journey into eternity today Saturday December 18, 2021 at Gomoa Abura.



