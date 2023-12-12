Ama Dokua speaks on 'abandoning' Akuapem North to contest in Okaikwei North

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has clarified her decision to contest the Okaikwei North seat in the Greater Accra Region.

Nana Ama who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry addressed concerns regarding her eligibility to vie for another constituency while holding her current position.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on December 11, 2023, she emphasized that there is nothing wrong with her decision to extend her political reach, asserting that a significant portion of the population in the Greater Accra Region consists of individuals who have migrated from various parts of the country.



"Some people have been going round with my name, claiming that I am not fit to contest the seat as an MP. Almost the majority of the people living in Greater Accra are strangers from different towns who have come to settle here. So, there is nothing wrong for me to come and contest the seat to help the constituency," she explained.



Nana Dokua challenged the notion that all residents in the Greater Accra Region are indigenous Ga people, highlighting the diverse backgrounds of the population.



"How many of us are Ga people in this Accra? All of us came from somewhere and settled here. Others are from Bono, Akuapem, and among others. So, nobody can tell anybody that someone is coming from somewhere else because all of us are strangers who came to settle here," she added.

She urged her fellow politicians to focus on discussing achievements rather than engaging in personal attacks.



"If you are a politician, you are not supposed to insult your opponent. But if you know you have worked, then you talk about your achievements," she asserted.



Nana Ama Dokua recently participated in the NPP Orphan constituency primaries in Okaikwei North and emerged victorious, securing the party's nomination for the 2024 elections.







