Ama Pratt explains why 'Ghanaians feel so scammed' by Akufo-Addo

The General Manager of Pan African TV, Ama Pratt, has said that Ghanaians feel so disappointed in the current Akufo-Addo government because they blindly bought into the promises of the president.

According to her, Ghanaians truly believed that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was going to implement his "sweet" promises including the Free Senior High School (SHS) without accessing whether they are feasible or not.



Speaking in an interview on Pan African TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Ama Pratt said that the current hardships in the country should serve as a lesson to Ghanaians that they must have introspection before believing the promises of politicians.



“This government came in on the back of some social intervention policies; One District, One Dam; One District, One Factory, Free SHS and so on. So, these are things that sweetened our ears, so to speak. If you hear Free SHS if you hear that in every district there is going to be a factory, all of these things sweetened our ears.



“It comes back to our responsibility as citizens, did we interrogate these social interventions and for me ask the most critical question, which is how do you intend to give us One District, One Dam, how do you intend to give us Free SHS.



“I think that if we have done this simple most critical exercise, today all of us will not be saying that we have been scammed. And for me perhaps it is time that as Ghanaians, we start viewing politics differently because today we are suffering for it,” she said.

