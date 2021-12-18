‘Ama don’t die’ – How Atta Mills reacted after Ama Benyiwa Doe got involved in an accident

Ama Benyiwa Doe will be laid to rest today

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has paid glowing tributes to the late Ama Benyiwa Doe, describing her as a strong-willed woman who sacrificed a lot for the National Democratic Congress and the country.



Haruna Iddrisu in a eulogy delivered on the floor of Parliament on Friday, December 17, 2021, glorified the memories of Ama Benyiwa Doe.



He recounted two instances of his working relationship Ama Benyiwa Doe when she was National Women’s Organizer of the NDC and he acted as the National Youth Organizer of the party.

He boasted that the party’s victory in the 2008 elections was anchored on the strong force between the women and youth wings of the party.



Highlighting some sacrifices made by Ama Benyiwa Doe to the cause of the NDC, Haruna Iddrisu narrated how late president John Evans Atta Mills got frightened after Ama Benyiwa Doe got involved in an accident during campaign rounds in the Northern Region in the lead up to the 2008 elections.



"We had travelled to the Bimbilla constituency and we were returning around Nakpayiri. For those who are familiar with Yendi when we got to that popular turn, Auntie Ama’s vehicle somersaulted into the bush. Then-candidate Mills stood by the road in awe and shouted 'Ama don’t die, Ama don’t die'.”



“A few persons came and helped her out of the ditch and brought her to be taken to Tamale for attention. This is the weight of the sacrifice she contributed to the weight of a strong and viable political party,” he said.



Haruna Iddrisu’s words were part of a tribute paid to the former Member of Parliament for Gomoa West by the house.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had the last words in which he praised his late colleague for being an example for women in politics.



After members of both sides paid their respect to her, a minute of silence was held in her honor.



Ama Benyiwaa Doe died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tema at age 73 after a protracted ailment.



She was also a former member of the Council of State and a Central Regional Minister.



She will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 2021.