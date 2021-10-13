Amakye Bare community appeal for support over death trap school

A picture of the deteriorated Amakye Bare School

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Students and teachers at Amakye Bare, a suburb of the Atwima Nwabiagya North district of the Ashanti Region, have lamented over the poor state of their school.



According to them, the state of the school facility needs emergent attention from authorities before they're being trapped to death.



Collins Osei Tutu, Assemblymember of the area, speaking to GhanaWeb said, he's saddened about how a school that has trained prominent people keeps deteriorating and turned into a death trap without anyone showing concern.



The worried assembly member bemoaned that the situation has made teaching and learning difficult hence the need for immediate support.



According to him, several letters written to the District Assembly and other necessary quarters have still seen no result.



He bemoaned how the 70-year-old school block has still been left unattended despite several calls for support.

He however called on the government and other authorities to "at least renovate the death trap school block if they can't build a new one for now."



He noted that, even though the community had been able to construct a temporal block to at least cater for some students, but that wasn't enough.



Osei Tutu stressed that classrooms in the school have been overcrowded due to an increase in enrollment and the lack of enough facilities.



He further appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Benito Owusu-Bio, and the District Chief Executive, Mad. Rebecca Yeboah to as a matter of urgency, attend to calls of the community since they're suffering.



