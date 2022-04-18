Amaliba reacts to video of Lebanese threatening to cut off the head of a Ghanaian

Suspected Lebanese man who threatened to cut of the head of a Ghanaian

Amaliba says Ghanaians are always abused when they travel abroad and are now being abused in their own country

Video of a man wielding a sword at Osu goes viral



Police arrest Lebanese man who threatened to cut off the head of a Ghanaian



A member of the National Democratic Congress Communication team, Haruna Amaliba Kingsley, has described as frightening a video of a Lebanese threatening to cut off the head of a Ghanaian who asked him to move his vehicle.



According to him, the actions of the Lebanese man and the courage he had to threaten a Ghanaian amount to Ghanaians begin subjected to slavery in their own country, a faith many Ghanaians suffer when they travel abroad.



“I was so shocked yesterday when I saw a video of a Lebanese who draw a machete to cut off the head of a Ghanaian after he was asked to properly pack his car. We are becoming slaves in our own country. Racism has gone against back people all over the century for some time now. When I travel abroad as a Ghanaian, I am abused and now in my country, I am also being abused,” Amaliba said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that “the man had the gut to in a broad daylight draw out a knife to cut the heard of a Ghanaian. I blame those who were around … they should have taken the knife from him and beaten him up before taking him to the police… this guy must go to jail because we cannot sit in our country for a foreigner to come and make us slaves. It is so freighting that this guy dared to act the way he did."

He indicated that the Lebanese man had the courage the way he did because he had the perception that the laws in Ghana do not work.



A man suspected to be a Lebanese and captured in a viral video where he was seen threatening a Ghanaian, with a sword in his hand, has been arrested by the police.



GhanaWeb reported on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on how the man was seen holding a sheath and a sword while making threatening gestures amid a pleading crowd.



The Ghana Police Service subsequently responded to the viral video, saying that it had taken notice of the video and was looking into the matter.



Barely 24-hours after commenting on the video, they confirmed the arrest of the sword-wielding Lebanese man, who was named as Osman Brustani.



Watch the video of the Osman Brustani threatening to cut of the head of a Ghanaian: