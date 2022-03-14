Amamoley Assembly member undertakes cleanup exercise

Amamoley residents

Mr. Raymond Nii Tetteh Commey, Asemblyman of Amamoley electoral area, in conjunction with the Amamoley Oblahii Mantse (Youth Chief), Nii Mensah Kwao II has organized a clean-up exercise in the Amamoley community under the Ga-North Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise is to keep the environment clean and also advocate for cleanliness among residents to maintain a clean and healthy environment.



The exercise included the cleaning of gutters, sweeping, gathering and disposing of refuse. The participants were provided with brooms, gloves, nose masks for protection, rakes, wheelbarrows, and shovels among others to ensure that the exercise was executed smoothly in accordance with hygiene principles and without any health risks.



Mr. Nii Tetteh Commey took the opportunity to thank the unit committee member of Okaiman East in the Ga Central Municipal Assembly, Ms. Sekina Affum and the entire community for their absolute cooperation throughout the exercise.



He added that the cleaning of the area should be a collective effort and must not be left in the hands of only the assembly.

Nii Mensah Kwao II used the opportunity to appeal to members of the Amamoley community to cultivate a new habit of keeping their environment clean.



Ms. Sekina Affum stated that keeping the environment clean will prevent outbreak of communicable diseases.



“Besides being an eyesore, litter can disrupt the ecosystem of our environment because it can attract many different insects and rodents that can carry diseases,” she said.



Ms. Affum entreated residents the responsibility of cleaning and maintaining clean surroundings, especially amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.