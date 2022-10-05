Amaniapong SHS: Old students kick against introduction of new uniform

Crest of Amaniapong Senior High School

The 1997 past students of Amaniapong Senior High School (SHS) in Mampong in the Ashanti Region have called the management of the school to reconsider changing the 'black and white' uniform colour for students in that second cycle institution.

According to members of the group, 'black and white' is considered to be the traditional colour of the school and also awakes the 'soul and spirit' of the school.



Unhappy with the development taken by the school's management to change the colours of students' uniforms to sea blue, for no apparent reason, the group has made a passionate appeal to the authorities to reconsider bringing the 'soul and spirit' to distinguish students from others.



During a donation to their alma mater, to support the Premier Science and Maths Quiz Team of the School, Mr. Dennis Kwakwa said: "the old uniform causes us to identify our students and this is our humble appeal, we all know how unique this uniform [black and white] is. The old Amaniampong school uniform distinguishes us in public.

'We, therefore appeal to the Management [of the School] to go back to the old one [black and white] so that when we meet them, we would be able to identify them and associate with them".



Among the items donated to school are laptops, T-shirts, Internet Pack and undisclosed amount of cash to enable contestants from the school to learn hard and come out with flying colours.