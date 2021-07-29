Amansie South DCE commissions developmental projects in Ashanti Region

Amansie South district DCE commissioning a classroom block with stakeholders

A three-unit classroom block fitted with offices and stores, a six-seater water closet toilet facility and a mechanized borehole has been commissioned at the Manso Adubia Junior High School by the District Chief Executive of Amansie South district, Hon Clement Opoku Gyamfi.

The Amansie South district DCE was joined by the Manso Adubiahene, Nana Doku Appiah Dankwah II and the Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Manso Adubia Circuit, Very Rev. John Kwame Otchere Darko in commissioning these facilities which are expected to greatly improve the learning conditions of students and make life comfortable for teachers and administrative staff of the Manso Edubia public school in the Ashanti region.



Speaking at the short ceremony, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi pledged his commitment in ensuring constant development in the district and was thankful to all the major stakeholders in the district for their support.

“I remain committed in my quest to ensure that development is brought to the people of Amansie South and would like to thank all stakeholders involved in making this a reality,” he said.



