Amasaman NPP holds 2021 annual delegates conference

On Thursday, the 26th of August 2021, the Amasaman Constituency held its annual delegates conference pursuant to article 7(27) of the NPP constitution.

In strict adherence to covid protocols, the constituency was zoned into two: while electoral areas that constituted zone 1 had their conference at the Grace Communion Int. park in kutunse, Zone 2 had theirs at the Mount Ephraim Church in Obeyeyie.



Speaking at the conference, The MP for the Constituency, used the golden opportunity to thank all present, especially party delegates for the trust they reposed in him by voting for him as Parliamentary Candidate as well as the diverse roles they played in the campaign for the December elections which culminated in the historic victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



He said, but for the enormous work done by the party members, he wouldn't have been where he is now. He further charged them to eschew bitterness, backbiting and all kinds of acts that can derail the successes chalked by the party in recent times and continue to even work harder together for the task ahead and hope for brighter days ahead.



The Municipal Chief executive, Hon. Wilkinson, also took time to inform members of some of the achievements of the Nana Addo government and Municipal Assembly and appealed to the party members to continue having hope in the NPP party.



The Constituency Chairman, Mike Ofori-Asante, who gave the opening and closing remarks, gave a general overview of the party since he took over as chairman and admonished members to strictly abide by the code of conducts released by the Party through the General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu, on Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The Treasurer, Mr. Andy Mensah, gave a detailed account of the party's finances since 2018.

Constituency Secretary, Samuel Acquah-Young (SAY), in turn, gave a report on the Party and also handled the collection and deliberations on resolutions for the Party. He revealed that the Constituency, together with the MP, would provide financial support to 100 active and hardworking Party youths for their application in the ongoing security services recruitments.







Other speakers included, Hon. Dr. Dominic Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Clottey, Greater Accra Regional Elections & Research Officer, Mr. Philip Doe, former PC for Obom Domeabra, Chairman William Akakpo, among others.



The conference which was well coordinated and attended drew delegates from across all the 17 electoral areas of the constituency including some party sympathizers and members.



Some dignitaries who participated in the event included; The longest-serving chairman of Amasaman NPP, Chairman Baidoo who is also the Chairman of Constituency Disciplinary Committee, Members of Council of Elders & Patrons, aspiring MCE candidates and former constituency executives.