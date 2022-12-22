Amasaman NPP inaugurates Women’s wing

The event was organized under the auspices of the National/Regional Women's wing

The ruling New Patriotic Party in the Amasaman constituency on Sunday, 18th December 2022, inaugurated its women's wing at the 1st General meeting in Amasaman.

The event organised under the auspices of the National and Regional Women's Wing, was held on the theme, "Optimising Our Role As NPP Women Organizer".



The MP for the area, Hon. Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa, assured party members of his continuous support for the party and constituency and called on all members to unite to make victory in 2024 a reality. He also used the opportunity to list some of his achievements over the past two years in office.



Madam Felicia Ofosu, the constituency women's organizer for Amasaman, also addressed the gathering on the need to mobilize enough women and motivate them ahead of the 2024 elections.

Several other speakers spoke on the need to protect the Amasaman seat for the NPP and asked for unity among the rank and file of the party to make the "breaking the eight" mantra an easy task.



Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include Hon. Moses Anim, MP for Trobu, Hon. Patrick Banor, MP for Asutifi-North, Hon. Clement Wilkinson, MCE for Ga-West, Hajia Salia Mohammed, Deputy National Women's Organizer, Hajia Ayisha Yussif, Deputy National Nasara Coordinator, Madam Perpetual Asante, Deputy Regional Women's Organizer, constituency executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling station executives, and Party members, among others.