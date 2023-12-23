Amb. Mike Oquaye Jnr. kicks off campaign with submission of forms, parade and manifesto launch for Dome-Kwabenya

Amb. Michael Oquaye Jnr. filed and submitted his nomination form on Dec. 22, 2023

Source: Nawas Abubakar, Contributor

In a spirited display of political fervor, Ambassador Michael Oquaye Jnr., the parliamentary candidate aspirant for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency under the banner of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), filed and submitted his official candidacy forms on Friday, December 22, 2023 at the residence of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Chairman, Mr Robert Osei Bonsu, marking the commencement of an exciting electoral journey.

The day began with an exuberant march through the streets of Haatso-Atomic, with throngs of supporters brandishing placards declaring messages of solidarity such as "No Mistake," "Oquaye 4 DKC Together We Can," and "Change Is Coming 2024."



The vibrant procession culminated at the residence of the Constituency Chairman, where Amb. Michael Oquaye Jnr. submitted his forms.



He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and great show of camaraderie from Party executives, delegates, and constituents.



‘Gabo,’ as he’s affectionately called, underlined his commitment to fostering positive change in Dome-Kwabenya and promised to work tirelessly for the constituency's development.

Receiving the forms on behalf of the NPP Dome-Kwabenya constituency executives, Chairman Robert Osei Bonsu paid glowing tribute to Amb. Oquaye, describing him as an individual with great integrity who has selflessly stepped up and made himself available to the constituency in difficult times. He called on all aspirants and candidates to work fairly and tirelessly to bring about an incident-free and peaceful election.



General Secretary, Mr. Theophilus Ansah Larbi, checked the submitted forms, and after receiving the forms, he gave the all-clear on the process.



The jubilant crowd took to the streets in parade style to express their joy at the successful submission of the forms. Gabo and his team joined in the parade, exchanging pleasantries with bystanders and motorists on the Haatso-Atomic stretch.