Ambassador Amma Twum-Amoah presents letters of credence to president of South Sudan

Amma A. Twum-Amoah, President of South Sudan and others

Source: Kwasi Asante, Contributor

Her Excellency Mrs. Amma A. Twum-Amoah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Commission and the United Nations Commission for Africa (UNECA) with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of South Sudan, presented her letters of Credence to His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, on Wednesday, 9th February 2022 at the Presidency in Juba.

Present at the brief but colourful ceremony was the host Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mayiik Ayii Deng and Ambassador Sebit Bullen Kamonde, Director of State Protocol, among others.



The Ambassador was accompanied by Mr. Kwasi Asante - Deputy Head of Mission, Brig Gen Frederick Buliga, Defence Adviser and Mr. John Amankwah, Counsellor.



After the usual exchange of pleasantries, the President congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan.



He recalled the warm and cordial relations which existed between Ghana and the then Southern Part of Sudan as well as the support he had received for the independence of South Sudan when he visited Ghana in 1988.



President Mayardit prevailed on the Ambassador to use her appointment to further enhance the cordial relations existing between Ghana and South Sudan for the mutual benefit of the two countries, particularly at the regional and multilateral levels.

The President also encouraged the Ambassador to be a sister to the Republic of South Sudan.







President Salva Kiir Mayardit expressed appreciation to Ghana for its peacekeeping role in South Sudan, which was contributing immensely to the relative peace and stability the country was enjoying at the moment.



He requested Ambassador Twum-Amoah to use all diplomatic channels available to bring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and himself together at any given opportunity for the two Heads of State to interact on matters of mutual interest.



In her response, Ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah expressed her sincere gratitude and delight to President Maryardit and thanked him for granting her the opportunity to present her letters of credence. She further conveyed the fraternal greetings and best wishes of President Akufo-Addo to the President as well to the people of South Sudan. She also thanked the President of South Sudan for his support for Ghana’s successful bid in hosting the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She recalled, with satisfaction, the current warm bilateral relations between Ghana and South Sudan since the latter’s independence in 2011. She assured the host President of her commitment to work diligently to further enhance the cordial relations between both countries during her tour of duty.



Touching on the sentiments expressed by the Host President regarding the revitalised Peace Agreement, Her Excellency Twum-Amoah applauded the President of South Sudan for his commitment to the full implementation of the Agreement. She commended the President for his dedication to ensuring that the people of South Sudan live in peace and harmony.







In conclusion, the Ambassador assured her host that she would work hard to improve cooperation to further boost the existing cordial relations between the two countries during her tenure in office. She stressed in this regard, that, she was counting on the support and cooperation of the office of the president as well as the authorities of the host country for the further enhancement of Ghana - South Sudan relations.



