Ambassador Hajia Alima Mahama tours Ghanaian-owned businesses

Ambassador Hajia Alima Mahama flanked by others

Source: George Kwasi Bright, Contributor

On Wednesday, November 4, Ambassador Hajia Alima Mahama and her staff embarked on a tour of some Ghanaian-owned community businesses in the Washington Metro Area.

With a commitment to make the welfare of Ghanaians a priority, Ambassador Alima Mahama interacted with the business owners to know their concerns about importing products from Ghana to the United States and also discussed investment opportunities in Ghana.



The Ambassador encouraged Ghanaian businesses in the diaspora to abide by the regulations and requirements established by various countries especially the United States.



The Ambassador and her team visited the Nyame Ye Restaurant in Alexandria. The owners, Mr. and Mrs. Darkwa warmly received her and gave her Ghanaian culinary reception.



The team went on to Nana Buor Boutique in Alexandria. The Ambassador's next point of call was the Wellcana Hair Gallery.

Ambassador Hajia Alima commended them for the service they are providing to the community.



She rounded up her tour with a visit to the Makola market in Alexandria. Mr. Gordon Agyekum, the owner took Ambassador Hajia Alima around the shop and discussed the possibility of reestablishing a Ghana Business Council in the Washington Metro Area to bring business together to forge unity and explore potential investment opportunities in Ghana.



The Ambassador and her team ended the tour around 6 pm and looking forward to continuing at a later date.



Members of the entourage included Mrs. Cynthia Djokoto (minister counsellor); Janet Maku Koranteng (chief treasurer); Mr. Tettey Addy (consular officer); Francis Hosu Saagbul (administration); and Matilda Kumah (Ambassador's confidential secretary). They were led on the tour by George Kwasi Bright, the editor and publisher of Afrikan Post Newspaper.