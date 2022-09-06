Ambiguity about selection of TESCON delegates cleared – Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organizer for the NPP, Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Salam Mustapha has disclosed the challenges Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Executives faced during the party’s National Delegates Conference have been resolved.

Delegates of TESCON were prevented from voting when the NPP delegates converged at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect their national officers.



A similar incident happened in the Ashanti Region when there was a problem with the selection process for TESCON members during the election of the Ashanti Regional executives.



Speaking at the Tescon handing-over ceremony of KNUST at their campus in Kumasi, Salam Mustapha said the selection process for TESCON delegates has been rectified.



He said “Tescon Rules and Regulations have been amended to clarify the ambiguity regarding the representation of an institution. Henceforth, it’s unambiguous that the president is the rep and the portion of ‘or his rep’ has been expunged”.

Read his statement below:



Yesterday, I witnessed the TESCON handing over ceremony of KNUST at their campus in Kumasi. I want to once more congratulate the newly inducted executives and remind them of the arduous task charged to them. I’m very upbeat about our renewed energy and the hunger for success in our student wing.



In my speech, I mentioned that the TESCON Rules and Regulations have been amended to clarify the ambiguity regarding the representation of an institution. Henceforth, it’s unambiguous that the president is the rep, and the portion of ‘or his rep’ has been expunged. This will make sure that there is no room for manipulation in the coming events of the party.



Later in the evening, I joined the Asokwa constituency youth wing meeting with polling station youth organisers at the constituency office. We had frank discussions about going forward.