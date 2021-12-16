Ambrose Dery reviews Bawku curfew

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Wearing of smock banned in Bawku

Stakeholders urged to dialogue to bring peace in Bawku



Residents cautioned against carrying of arms



The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has by an executive instrument, reviewed the curfew imposed on residents in the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East region.



According to a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the curfew which was initially from 6pm to 6am will now be from 8pm to 5am.



The Ministry indicated that the new directive will be effective from Wednesday December 15, 2021.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am to 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective, Wednesday, December 15, 2021,” parts of the statement read.



The statement added that persons living within the affected area are banned from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon on them.



“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” it warned.



The MP for Nandom Constituency also urged various stakeholders to exercise restraint as they work to restore peace in the area.



“Government calls on Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” the statement further stated.

Bawku and its environs has in recent past history witnessed occasional clashes between various ethnic groups in the enclave.



Government has over the years used curfew imposition to maintain law and order.



The last curfew imposed on the area was on Wednesday November 24, 2021.