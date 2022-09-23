Ambulance Service reacts to video of by-standers raising funds to fuel ambulance at accident scene

The National Ambulance Service says it is investigating the matter

The National Ambulance Service says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding a viral video in which some by-standers are seen soliciting funds to fuel an ambulance responding to an emergency on the Cape Coast-Mankessim Highway.

The viral video shows a group of eyewitnesses frantically soliciting for funds to buy fuel for an ambulance to convey victims from the accident scene to a hospital.



Some of the victims are seen sitting in the back of the ambulance which had its siren blaring and emergency lights flashing.



According to a 3news.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, the National Ambulance Service has confirmed that the vehicle in the viral video is part of its fleet.



However, the service in a statement dated September 22, 2022, said the vehicle, while responding to the incident captured in the video on September 14, had “enough” fuel before it was dispatched to the scene.



The statement noted that as part of routine practice, its crew members seek to stabilise victims at a scene before conveying them to a hospital.

It denied that the ambulance in question had run out of fuel as was being portrayed in the viral video.



“It was in this process of stabilising the patients that some by-standers captured the scene, did a video commentary and posted the video on the social media.



“It can be seen in the video as captured that the EMTs were busily attending to the victims to stabilise them before moving to the hospital and not because the ambulance had run out of fuel,” the statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Simmons Yussif Kewura, said.



The Ambulance Service, while announcing its investigation into the incident, emphasised that it has not sanctioned the collection of money by-standers at any accident scene.



The Parliament of Ghana, in July this year, constituted a bipartisan committee to investigate the death of a pregnant woman who died in transit from Takoradi to Accra due to the alleged negligence of the National Ambulance Service crew.

According to reports, officials of the National Ambulance Service demanded some amount of money before they would transport the woman to the hospital.



The money, according to the husband of the deceased who appeared before the committee, was to cater for the cost of fuel for conveying his wife.



