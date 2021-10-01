Ambulance carrying 80-year-old involved in accident at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

• An ambulance has been involved in an accident
• The ambulance was damaged in the front after the collision
• The ambulance was carrying an 80-year-old woman
An ambulance carrying an 80-year-old woman has been involved in an accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.
Photos on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Twitter handle show the damaged ambulance in the middle of the uppermost-level of the interchange.
From the photos and video showing the accident, it appears the accident was a head-on collision.
Accident on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange this morning.#GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/OjsVCiEt2P— Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (@thegbcghana) October 1, 2021
According to the reports on the ground, the accident was caused by a Mazda car although that has not been independently confirmed by any authority.
Ambulance carrying 80-year-old woman involved in accident on Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. #GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/Ti9940d6Ic— Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (@thegbcghana) October 1, 2021
It is however worth mentioning that rains in the early hours of Friday, October 1, morning flooded a number of roads in the capital.
The situation also caused a number of major roads to experience heavy traffic.
- Top Pentecost pastor, others involved in gory Koforidua-Mamfe accident
- 396 suspected criminals arrested; 792 motorbikes impounded
- 15 persons injured in road crash near Kpone barrier
- #GhanaWebRoadSafety: Many deaths are caused by how victims are handled after crashes – Fire Service
- Our drivers are not formally trained but they are better drivers - GPRTU defends its own
- Read all related articles