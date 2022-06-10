Ambulance case: Ato Forson did not authorise payment – Prosecution witness

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, did not authorise the payment to Big Sea General Trading Ltd in Dubai for the supply of ambulances to the Ministry of Health, the prosecution witness, Edward Markwei Jr, has said.

He explained to the court during cross-examination that, beyond signing a letter on the authority of the Minister of Finance requesting for the establishment of letters of credit in favour of Big Sea Ltd, Dr Forson did not authorise payment to Big Sea.



He added that the mandate to approve payment under the LC was within the mandate of the Ministry of Health.



Markwei Jr indicated further that under the conditions of the LC, the Ministry of Health had to approve and accept documentation presented by Big Sea and authorise payment before it could be effected.



Dr. Ato Forson and former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sylvester Anemana as well as businessman Richard Jakpa have been charged with causing financial loss to the state over the importation of 30 ambulances that formed part of a consignment of 200 under a contract signed between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based firm, Big Sea Limited in 2012.



At the Financial and Economic Court in Accra presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botchwey, the second prosecution witness noted that without the express approval of the Ministry of Health and their authorization, no payment could be made to Big Sea and that the funds guaranteed by the LC would be retained by government and the LC would expire after a certain date.

Edward Markwei Jr confirmed that the Bank of Ghana by a letter dated 20th March, 2015 addressed to the Ministry of Health, requested them to approve shipping documents presented by Big Sea and give approval for payment of the first tranche of EUR 790,000.



He said two other payments of €790,000 each were made under an order by an Accra High Court and were not approved or authorised by Dr Forson.



Markwei Jr stressed that his outfit never sought or obtained approval from Dr Forson for payment because the entity cloaked with that authority was the Ministry of Health.



The second prosecution witness had earlier admitted that a claim contained in paragraph 16 of his witness statement that Dr Forson requested for the establishment of “Irrevocable, transferrable letters of credit” were inaccurate and that there was no mention of “irrevocable, transferable” letters of credit in the letter signed by Dr Forson on 7th August, 2014.