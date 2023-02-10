Ambulance case: Seth Terkper’s 'authorization' pops up

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson

A statement given to EOCO, in which former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, did not indicate his objection or lack of awareness of a letter requesting the establishment of letters of credit in favour of Big Sea Trading Limited for the purchase of some ambulances, has been shown in court during cross examination of a prosecution witness, Rockson Gyimah.

Mr Gyimah who is described by the prosecution as the investigator in the case, had told the court in his evidence in Chief, that Minority Leader and Former Deputy Finance Minister,Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, wrote for letters of credit to be established for Big Sea without authorization.



During cross examination by counsel for Dr. Forson, Godwin Tamekloe, Mr. Gyimah was compelled to read a statement taken from Mr. Terkper during the course of investigations in which he did not deny knowledge of the letter requesting the establishment of the letters of credit.



In the statement, Mr. Terkper explained that the “Ministry of Finance” wrote to the Bank of Ghana requesting the establishment of the letters of credit following the receipt of a legal opinion from the Attorney-General’s office stating that failure to honour the terms of the agreement with Big Sea, would result in judgment debt against the state if they went to court.



The revelation of this letter in which the then Finance Minister acknowledged his awareness of the letter requesting the establishment of the letters of credit, contradicts the prosecution’s earlier position that Dr. Forson requested same without authorization from the Minister of Finance or on his blind side.



Counsel for Dr Forson also asked the witness if he had any evidence of an objection or querry to Dr Forson from his then boss, Seth Terkper, over the said letters for the establishment of the LC.

Mr. Gyimah stated that he had no such evidence.



Mr. Tamekloe: “From 7th August and 12th August 2014 till the date your team took the statement from Hon Seth Terkper, you have not put before this court any evidence that he (Dr Forson) was querried for writing Exhibits B1 and B2 (letters requesting for the establishment of LCs),is that correct ?”



Mr. Gyimah:” No we have not”.



Sitting has been adjourned to Tuesday, 14th February, 2023 for cross examination to continue.