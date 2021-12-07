Ambulance drivers sensitized on road safety regulations

A fleet of ambulances

Source: GNA

A total 63 drivers of the National Ambulance Service in the Bono Region have undergone training on road and traffic regulations.

The two-day workshop organised by the Service, and held in Sunyani was aimed at sensitizing the drivers on various road signs and regulations to improve o safety.



They were also sensitized on some major causes of road accidents and fatalities and the best ways to avoid the crashes.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Officers took the opportunity to educate the drivers on the best methods to handle fire outbreaks during accidents.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Yao Anku, the Deputy Bono Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) advised the drivers to observe traffic regulations and signs, saying strict adherence to road signs minimised crashes and fatalities on the road.



Mr Alfred K. Amoah, the Principal Advance Emergency Medical Technician, and the Bono Regional Manager of the National Ambulance Service later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the workshop was timely saying it had enlightened the drivers.