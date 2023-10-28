Amend GETFund law to support private universities – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament

Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called for an amendment of the law that established the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to support private universities across the country.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs explained that the constitution does not permit private universities to benefit from the GETFund, and funding has become a major problem for them.



“In confronting the imperatives of Article 25 Clause 2, with the necessary amendment and leverage the fair playing field for Private universities in pursuant of Article 38 clauses 3 to play the full role in providing full access to all Ghanaian citizens to universities or equivalent institution will allow us to kill four birds with one stone”.



He said, “The ultimate in achieving this is by amending the constitution on account of the relevant amendment especially article 25 clause 2, which talks about the GETFund support”.

“If the playing field must be levelled, if equal opportunity for all students, then those students in the private universities must be given the opportunity to benefit from the GETFund”, he added.



Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further acknowledged the fact that the framers of the 1992 constitution restricted the government from funding private universities and not the public hence his call for the amendment of the law.