Amend constitution to allow Police Council appoint IGP - Festus Aboagye

Col Festus Aboagye is a security analyst

IGP is appointed by the president

Two policemen killed



Public uproar over the mode of recruitment into police service



A security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd), has called for the amendment of the constitution to allow for the Police Council to appoint the Inspector General of Police (IGP).



He explained that the current arrangement where the President of Ghana is the only person to appoint the head of the Ghana Police Service makes it difficult for the person to be able to fully able to carry out their mandate.



“My point is that there needs to be an amendment of the constitution to stop the President from picking the IGP; leave it to the Police Council. It will be only human for an IGP to feel reluctant to speak the truth to the power that appointed them. It takes a true professional to speak such truth. There is no doubt that one of the excesses of the 1992 constitution is the president of our country appointing the IGP,” he said.

According to an asaaseradio.com report, the retired Army colonel was reacting to the news of the killing of two policemen who had been cited as having been suspects in the reports of bullion van attacks in the Greater Accra region.



Revelations from that case led to an uproar among the public particularly on the mode of recruitment into the Ghana Police Service.



The police administration has stated that it will get to the bottom of this case.



Earlier, GhanaWeb did two separate reports on the two policemen who were caught in the crossfire that led to their deaths here and here