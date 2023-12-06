Amend the law so chiefs and farmers who give out their lands for galamsey can be prosecuted – Judge

File photo

Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo of the High Court has urged for an amendment to the Minerals and Mining Act to go after chiefs and farmers who hand up their lands to unlawful miners.

The judge made the statement when sentencing Aisha Huang, a Chinese national who was brought to court for illicit mining activities.



It was her opinion that it was not enough to prosecute illegal miners; those who gave them lands to engage in criminal activity should also be prosecuted.



The judge underlined that measures must be taken to prosecute chiefs and other landowners who hand away lands to illegal miners to assist win the battle against galamsey.



Aisha Huang was on Monday, December 4, 2023, jailed for four and a half years and fined GH¢48,000 fine on four counts of undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

The court stated in her verdict that after reviewing all of the information presented by the prosecution, she is left with little question that Aisha Huang’s acts have been destructive to the environment and have deprived many people of their livelihood.



She claimed the accused took the country’s generosity for granted.



Justice Osei-Marfo further stated that security authorities did not exercise sufficient diligence in issuing Aisha Huang’s papers upon her second re-entry.



Aisha Huang will spend the next four and a half years in prison and pay the state 48,000 cedis.