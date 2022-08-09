1
Amenfi West MCE declares ‘war’ against commercial sex work

Ashawo Brothel.png A partially demolished structure belonging to commercial sex workers

Tue, 9 Aug 2022

The Amenfi West Municipal Chief Executive, Lord Nana Tandoh, has declared ‘war’ against commercial sex workers and their activities in the area.

The MCE led a taskforce to demolish dozens of structures used as a camping base and business hub by commercial sex workers in the Municipality.

The MCE said the initiative forms part of efforts to develop the area.

The team from the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) comprised personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Immigration, National Security, and Fire service.

The team ransacked and destroyed the structures which allegedly served as brothels.

The structures mainly made of plywood, and polythene are situated in the heart of Asankrangwa, Aboi Nkwanta, and Wassa Dunkwa.

