America's partnership with Africa is for mutual benefits – Kamala Harris

Source: GNA

The United States (US) says its partnership with Africa is for mutual benefit.

“Our partnership with Africa is guided not by what we can do for Africa, but what we can do with Africa,” Kamala Harris, the US Vice-President, told a press conference, at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Monday.



The conference, addressed jointly by the US Vice-President and Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, centred on a range of global and regional issues, including democracy, good governance, and human rights; regional security; long-term economic growth and macroeconomic stability and climate issues.



According to Ms Harris, her visit was to build on the December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with US leaders and counterparts from Africa.



African nations such as Ghana, she said, played a critical role in several global issues, citing food security, the climate crisis and “our resilient supply chains”.



“African voices, including that of Ghana, are critical to global peace and security, including the defence of the United Nations Charter.

“And, African ingenuity and innovation, I’m certain will shape the future of the world,” the US Vice-President noted.



She lauded Ghana for the gains made under democratic rule, stressing that under the leadership and personal engagements of President Nana Akufo-Addo, there had been strengthened ties with the Disapora and the African continent.



“Our countries share a long history,” Ms. Harris noted, saying Ghana’s independence in 1957 inspired many Americans and would-be independent African countries as it was the dawn of a new era.



“The promise of Ghana continues to draw us near,” the US Vice-President stated.



President Nana Akufo-Addo wished the visiting Vice-President a happy stay in Ghana, saying it was his hope that her trip would be a memorable one.

“It is of particular importance we are able to continue to work with you,” he said.



Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday to start a three-nation African tour, as Washington looks to strengthen diplomatic ties on the continent.



The trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia until April 02, comes after a December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with US leaders and counterparts from Africa.