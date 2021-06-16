Amewu condemns theft of railways properties

Minister of Railways Development, John Peter Amewu

Source: GNA

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Railways Development, has condemned the theft of railways properties such as rail tracks by some unscrupulous persons.

The Minister described the act as a sabotage of the national economy.



"One of the disturbing realities that is emerging of late is the stealing of some of our properties.



It is disheartening now to see that as we are constructing the railway lines, some recalcitrant elements within the society are also stealing some of the old stuff (rail tracks) that we have," Mr Amewu stated on Tuesday,



He was paying a courtesy call on Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado, at his Palace at Essikado in the Western Region.



"This cannot continue, because it doesn't give us the hope and the courage to do the job that we've been directed to do by the President," he said.

"If we construct the lines and people are hiding and stealing them, then where are we taking this country to? And this is not good for our country Ghana. "



Mr Amewu, who bemoaned the poor maintenance culture in the country, reiterated that, he together with the Regional Minister, would put some measures in place to ensure that the stealing of rail-tracks stopped.



He noted that recently a number of culprits had been arrested in an attempt to cut some of the railway lines.



He therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to help stop the theft of properties.



Mr Amewu reiterated that the Government was committed to revamping the railway industry in the country; stating that revamping the railway industry would ensure speedy transportation of goods and minerals such as manganese.

He said a vibrant railway industry would also create more jobs for the people and increase economic activities.



On his part, Nana Kobina Nketsia noted that the theft of railway properties and engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) was anti-Ghanaian.



He urged Mr Amewu to remain focused in executing the President's agenda concerning the railways industry.



The Omanhene hailed the contribution of railway workers in the past towards Ghana's liberation; stating that "till the railway is back, the spirit of those who fought for the country will not rest".



Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, said the railway industry brought development and expansion to the Secondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The courtesy call forms part of the Minister's two-day visit to the Region, which is the cradle of Ghana's railway industry.During the first day of the two-day tour, the Minister inspected Railways Training School and Location Workshop and rail-tracks and met with members of the Ghana Railways Workers Union at a durbar.Other members of Mr Amewu's entourage included Mr Awuku Asante Boateng, Deputy Minister-designate, Railways Development; Mr Desmond Boateng, Acting Chief Director, Ministry of Railways Development and Mr Yaw Owusu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority.