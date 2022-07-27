Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta-Mills’ death

Atta-Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



Rival events held on 10th anniversary day



Samuel Koku Anyidoho has hinted at changing the name of his Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, the Atta-Mills Institute, AMI.



In a series of tweets posted on July 26, 2022; the one-time aide of late President John Evans Atta-Mills said he will change the name of AMI but that the aims of the new NGO will remain.



The name of the new outfit he said will be the 'Koku Anyidoho Institute.'

"There will be a, Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI), to work for President Atta-Mills," his first of three tweets read.



The second tweet gave a hint as to why he had considered changing AMI to KAI. It had to do with a threat by the family of the late President threatening sue him over the misuse of the name of his former boss.



"Because of my deep respect for President Atta-Mills, I shall have no fight with the Cadman Atta-Mills and Sammy Atta-Mills. Let them live with their SHAME. Koku Anyidoho Institute will keep the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive. To God Almighty be the glory," his second tweet read.



Atta-Mills family declares 'war' on Anyidoho and AMI



The head of the Mills family and brother of the late president, Dr. Cadman Mills, whiles delivering remarks at a public lecture to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Prof Mills, decrie how the state conducted a refurbishment of the Asomdwee Park, where the remains of the late president lay.

“Asomdwee Park and the work that was done there… I’m sorry (to say) is obscene to use a very strong word. I did not recognise Fiifi there… everything (about the Asomdwee Park) was about them (AMI and their paymasters).



"They used this so-called refurbishing to promote themselves, to promote their institute and to promote their paymasters. That is not what Fiifi stood for. Fiifi hated people who self-promote.



Takin on the AMI directly, he also announced measures to stop Anyidoho and AMI from operating: “Atta Mills institute is being used as an instrument to sow division, to sow controversy, for self-promotion.



“In my capacity as the oldest living sibling of Professor John Evans Atta Mills, as the person who Professor Mill designated in his Will to be the executor and also the custodian of his legacy and now in my capacity as the ‘Ebusuapayin’ (family head), the family has decided that we will contact our solicitors to make sure that they explore all avenues to stop the Atta-Mills institute,” he said.



Anyidoho, however, believes with KAI he ca still uphold the legacy of his former boss and that was reflected in his third and final tweet on the matter: "Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI), lives to glorify God & to respect the memory of President Atta-Mills."









Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



SARA