Amidu failed as Special Prosecutor, his appointment was a mistake – Captain Smart

Captain Smart

Ace broadcaster with Onua TV and Onua FM, Captain Smart has said former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu performed abysmally when he was in office.

In the view of Captain Smart, the appointment of Mr Amidu as Special Prosecutor by President Akufo-Addo was even a mistake because he knew that the Former Attorney General under the Mills’ administration was not going to deliver.



Speaking on the Onua Maakye Morning show ahead of the vetting of Mr Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor nominee, Captain Smart said “I predicted that Kissi Agyebeng was going to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor even when Amidu was yet to resign. A lot of people asked whether I knew Amidu was going to leave the post.



“Martin Amidu failed. From the very first day he was nominated, I said Nana Addo had made a mistake in nominating him.”



Mr Amidu resigned on Monday, November 16 after citing a number of reasons including interference by the President, an allegation the president denied.



He said in his letter to the president: “It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment).



“The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation. The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way.

“The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately.



“I should not ordinarily be announcing my resignation to the public myself but the traumatic experience I went through from 20th October 2020 to 2nd November 2020 when I conveyed in a thirteen (13) page letter the conclusions and observations on the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Report On Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and Other Matters Related Thereto to the President as Chairman of the National Security Council cautions against not bringing my resignation as the Special Prosecutor with immediate to the notice of the Ghanaian public and the world.



“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.”



Following his resignation, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, also a private legal practitioner was nominated as the new Special Prosecutor.



He was vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday July 23.



During his screening, Mr Agyebeng said it will not be possible for him to stop corruption in Ghana.

Rather, he said, if he is approved by Parliament, he will make the practice a high-risk activity in order to deter people from indulging in it.



“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity,” he said.



He added “I will institute what I call pressure for progress. The will be a systemic review of public agencies.”



Captain Smart said he believes Mr Agyebeg will perform in office.



“I have followed Kissi Agyebeng’s exploits for a very long time and I know he can deliver,” he said.