Amidu’s resignation: You’re out when you touch Akufo-Addo’s anointed – Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

Award-winning investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has indicated that Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo was dismissed because he took on Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo while Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has had to resign after taking on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his Agyapa report.

For him touching the anointed of the President comes with grave consequences, ie losing one’s job.



“Domelevo touches Osafo Maafo, and he’s out. Amidu touches Agyapa, and he’s out. Touch, not his anointed!” He reacted in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com following the resignation of Martin Amidu.



Martin Amidu yesterday, November 16, 2020, tendered his resignation letter to the President explaining among others that he feels unsafe to continue as Special Prosecutor following the death of former President Rawlings, who he said, provided protection for him.

Ghanaians have been reacting to the news with disappointment. Many say that his resignation is a bad omen for the fight against corruption.



But According to Amidu reasons for his resignation is, as a result, his report on the infamous Agyapa Royalties agreement which has generated a series of controversies in the country.



“In undertaking the analysis of the risk of prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment I sincerely believed that I was executing an independent mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L. I. 2374). The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” a statement announcing his resignation said.