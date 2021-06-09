Amo Dodoo isn't a lawful caretaker of Ayikai Doblo lands - Kingmakers

Amo Dodoo, a.k.a. Nii Azonto, TJ

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

The family elders of Kwefio We, a member of the three-member composite family that owns the Ayikai Doblo lands in the Ga West Municipal of the Greater Accra Region have unequivocally stated that Amo Dodoo, a.k.a. Nii Azonto or TJ, is not a rightful or legitimate caretaker of the lands.

"TJ is a member of the Kwe Fio We and Kwe Fio We together with Okaine Mensah We and Doblo We serve as the legitimate royal family of Ayikai Doblo. We together determine who becomes a chief. After the demise of a member of Kwe Fio We, Nii Ayikai Doblo who ruled since 1985, we have not installed a chief. He died a natural death so the next chief would come from another gate, not the same Kwe Fio We by convention.



We are preparing to give our revered chief a befitting burial after we construct our palace before we install a new chief. We, the Kingmakers have not made Amo Dodoo a caretaker of any land. He is an ordinary family member who uses force and landguards to have his way at Ayikai Doblo sometimes which, we are against. And, we have petitioned and expecting the State to deal with him according," Alhaji Ibrahim Adjah, family head of Kwefio We explained on behalf of the family.



On his part a principal member of Kwe Fio We, Musah Ato Amponsah emphasized, "Akunmajeng Chief has never ever installed a chief for Ayikai Doblo before. The kingmakers of Ayikai Doblo are the joint principal families of Okaine Mensah We, Kwei Fio We and Doblo We. So, if any Akunmajeng Chief has given Amo Dodoo, TJ any attorney as a land caretaker he should go and search for that land because it can never be Ayikai Doblo land."



The family elders have distanced themselves from what they called the "misbehaviour" of TJ and assured the elders of the two other gates, Okaine Mensah We and Doblo We their fullest support to put things in order.



"Azonto is from our family but we do not support what he is doing. He is now the black sheep of the family disgracing not only himself but all of us because of his greed. We need peace to develop our community and so we cannot and will never support his use of landguards and violence to control the land," Alhaji Adjah assured his brethren from the other royal families.

The Ayikai Doblo community has suffered indiscriminate landguards activities and indiscriminate shooting for some time now which, the kingmakers and elders of the land have petitioned the Municipal Chiefs and Queenmothers' Association and the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander to help restore sanity.



Yesterday, DCOP Afriyie of the Greater Accra Regional Command and ASP Peter Ayirezang, Divisional Police Commander, Ga West Municipal met the elders in two separate meetings in Accra and Amasaman to discuss their petition and subsequent actions. The police gave them assurance and promised to deal with the security issues immediately.



The inhabitants of the community fear for theirs lives because of similar past events that wasted lives.



The Headmistress of the Ayikai Doblo Municipal Basic School has decided to close on Thursday should the prevailing security threats remain.