Amoako-Attah details total number of roads built by Akufo-Addo since 2017

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, presented a detailed document to parliament on Friday, February 18, 2022, detailing the number of roads built by the Akufo-Addo-led government between 2017 and 2021.
The grand total of all the road networks across the regions is 4,263km, the document revealed.
“It covers all the 16 regions of our country, and we have also gone further to itemize all the road activities that constitute that total number.
According to the Minister, a total of 4263.37Km of roads have been constructed.— Ministry of Roads & Highways - Ghana (@mrhgovgh) February 20, 2022
Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minister said, "because we want to offer prima facie evidence of what we have done, we have broken the road intervention into regions... 2/4
Government is well aware of the contributions of good road networks to the country’s development and is making the necessary investments.
Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, presented a detailed document to parliament on Friday, February 18, 2022, detailing the number of roads built by the Akufo-Addo-led government between 2017 and 2021. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ArA0dCkD6z— Ministry of Roads & Highways - Ghana (@mrhgovgh) February 20, 2022
President Akufo-Addo earlier declared 2022 as the third year of roads.
In a tweet said “Roads, roads and more roads. It’s the #YearOfRoads,” he briefly stated.
Roads, roads and more roads. It’s the #YearOfRoads pic.twitter.com/GJp3UTJjw8— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 5, 2022
Describing the year as a “boom in road sector”, he disclosed that nine highways, seven bridges and five interchanges will be constructed.
