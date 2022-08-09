Amoako-Attah has ‘really done an elephant’s work’ in roads sector – Akufo-Addo

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during a recent radio interview, reserved praise for one Minister whose impact in the national infrastructure development agenda he described as ‘elephant’ in nature.

That appointee is Roads Minister and Member of Parliament for Atewa West, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, who the president said had distinguished himself in the area of expanding especially the road infrastructure across the country.



Akufo-Addo, on August 8, 2022; whiles in the Northern Region on a two-day official visit granted an exclusive interview with the North Star Radio where he discussed a myriad of issues principal amongst them, development efforts in the region.



In the specific case of roads, he stressed that, “there we have done a lot of work and there I want to single out particularly MP for Atewa West, my Minister for Roads, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, he has been of an elephant in size and has really done an elephant’s work in expanding our infrastructure.”



The President visited areas in Tamale, Yendi, Dagbon and other major towns where he commissioned projects and cut sods for others.

He disclosed that 40 road projects have been completed across the region, whiles 162 are ongoing.



On the subject of which party – between the NDC and NPP – had built more roads, Akufo-Addo said there was no basis for comparison.



“Really, is that a serious argument? I don’t think you can say that that is a serious argument. Compare our record on roads to that of the NDC? That is the difference between chalk and cheese,” he stressed.



