Amount of revenue losses over lands sold by Chiefs exceeds Ghana’s 10years budgets – Kusi Boafo

Chief Executive Officer for Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer for Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo has raised concerns about the inability of chiefs to pay tax over lands sold across the country, a situation which is impacting negatively on the country’s development.

According to him, the total amount of revenue which was supposed to be paid on land sold by our Chiefs exceeds the total amount of 10yrs budget.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM Morning Show on the need for tax Mobilization; the role of government, the renowned economist said most underdevelopment problems can be attributed to our chiefs.



Mr. Kusi Boafo stated categorically that “our chiefs sell lands at a very high price, spend the money without developing their towns and villages then later turn to the government for developmental projects like good water, good roads, public toilets and schools.”



“Monies from the lands sold by chiefs without paying tax from the time of our ancestors till now could have covered over ten years of the revenue losses. The media is sometimes afraid to question the chiefs about these monies. Chiefs are entitled to pay taxes and also make good use of the monies from the lands to build schools, public toilets, provide good water, and several others” he told hostess Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua.

Land Act passed in Parliament;



He added that “ In order to avoid cheating on the side of the chiefs and also ensure development, parliament has passed a law, “Land Act” where the monies from lands sold would be divided into a ratio; adding that this way the people will know who to blame when there’s a delay in a developmental project.



He, therefore, tasked conveners of #fixthecountry# to educate Ghanaians on the need to pay taxes and charge the state to account to the general public over tax mobilization.