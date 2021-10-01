Ampaha community appeals for support on death trap school

The state of Ampaha community school

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents, pupils, and teachers of Ampaha in the Bosome Freho district of the Ashanti region have appealed for immediate support to avert the fate of their death trap school.



Teachers and pupils of the Ampaha Basic School study in an environment of discomfort as their fates lie in the hands of the almighty God whilst they teach and learn under such a death trap wooden structured school.



Students and teachers are compelled to stop teaching and learning when it starts raining to save their lives from danger.



"Due to its nature, faecal matters of lizards, birds, dogs, chicken, etc engulf the classrooms whenever we go home. At times, goats, sheep and other domestic animals join us during studying hours," A pupil sadly revealed.



"We have to quickly run home whenever it's about to rain in order to avoid getting wet or being trapped to death," another pupil said.



Assembly Member of the area, Mr. Boakye De-Graft Maxwell speaking to GhanaWeb said all efforts to get the problem solved have proven futile.

According to him, teachers mostly feel uncomfortable being in that school due to its shabby nature.



"We are doing all we can to alleviate the challenge by renovating and constructing new rooms but things keep deteriorating due to the fact that we have limited resources," Hon. Maxwell told GhanaWeb.



He has however appealed to the government, the district assembly, NGOs, and all other philanthropic individuals to immediately come to their aid since they're suffering.











