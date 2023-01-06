0
Amponsah-Kyeretwie replaces Ameyaw as NPP’s external affairs director

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has sacked Frederick Ameyaw from office as the director for external affairs, an official party statement said on Thursday.

Kwame Amponsah-Kyeretwie alias “Stonash” replaces him with immediate effect.

“This decision was taken by the national executive committee of the party at its meeting on Friday (23 December 2022),” the statement issued by the general secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said.

Amponsah-Kyeretwie will be working in the office of the general secretary with the “specific responsibility of coordinating the affairs of the NPP’s external branches as well as the party’s relationship with sister political parties across the globe”.

Stonash has been an active member of the party’s external branches and has held various party positions within and outside the country, the statement said.

He also once served as the deputy communications director of the NPP-USA.

