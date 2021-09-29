An 80-year-old president can be more effective than a youthful one – NPP Communicator

Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, member of the NPP's communication team

A Deputy National Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen says some youth cannot be entrusted with steering the affairs of the country.

In as much as she supports the involvement of the youth in mainstream politics, she notes some of them are lazy.



“In as much as we want the youth to lead, we have some of them who are lazy and trust me they simply can’t do the job. We have leaders as old as 80 years who will do the job and the youth are just lazy and will assume the Office of the President for their selfish interests.”



Addressing the technological savviness of the older generation, she was quick to add that some older folks are well in tune with technological advancements than the younger generation rendering the argument flawed.



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Jennifer Queen citing President Akufo-Addo as an example of an old leader but young at heart stated, “If we must be fair to the Akufo-Addo government, we can say that he has been very mobile both in Ghana and abroad. President Akufo-Addo has been inspecting roads and factories nationwide and has never been immobile for more than 6 months.”

Security Consultant, Irbard Ibrahim posits that the age of persons eligible to run for Ghana’s presidency should be reduced to as low as 25 years.



He said there are discussions underway to have universal suffrage reduced from 18 years to 16 years.



The social commentator believes this would make sense so as to get the youth into positions of power early enough before old age catches up with them.



