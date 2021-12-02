An Absurdity! Baako shocked minority is investigating alleged impersonation of Adwoa Safo

Renowned journalist Kweku Baako has described as an "absurdity" Minority's plan to investigate a case of impersonation of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Minority suspects the lady who represented Adwoa Safo during the approval of the budget was an imposter.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM.

Kweku Baako reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "I don’t believe this…assuming without admitting that it is so; even though it is an absurdity, there's a legal regime for that…in the standing orders and the constitution."



