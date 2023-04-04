An Uber took me from accident scene to parliament to vote on taxes – Nanton MP speaks

Nanton MP, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru

Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, Member of Parliament for Nanton has opened up on how he got involved in a bloody accident last Friday on his way to the House for a crucial vote.

The MP, who doubles as deputy agric minister admitted to Accra-based Citi FM that he was over speeding and that resulted in the accident.



He recounted that immediately after the incident that involved another driver, his focus was how to reach parliament to vote on three tax bills by the government.



He added that after he managed to come out of his crashed car through the broken windscreen: “Fortunately, some of the parliamentary staff workers were passing by, they saw me, they recognized me and they were in an Uber, and I wanted to get to parliament to vote because that was worrying me so much.



“They came out of the Uber and ordered the driver to take me to Parliament and then they were around to take care of the valuables in my car until my niece arrived,” he added.



Upon arrival at parliament, he headed for the chamber but was stopped by fellow MP for Tolon and deputy Majority Chief Whip, who escorted him to a washroom where nurses were called in to treat a deep cut above his right eye and to administer some clinicals.



He subsequently joined the Majority to vote for the approval of the three bills before a stand-by ambulance took him to the hospital for emergency care.

He was discharged the following day following which he travelled to his constituency in the north.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA