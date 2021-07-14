An attack on one journalist is an attack on all – Anas on Kennedy Agyapong's threat on journalist

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

• Anas has condemned the attack on Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM

• Member of Parliament for Assin Central has allegedly threatened the journalist



• His company wants actions to be taken against the MP



Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has offered his backing to the Kumasi-based journalist who has recently been verbally attacked and threatened by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM in Kumasi has become the subject of abuse and threats by the chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee.



His media house has been compelled to file a complaint at the Ashanti Regional Police Command to request investigations into the threat issued against their staff.

Sharing copies of that statement, Anas Aremeyaw Anas gave it a short caption “An attack on one journalist, is an attack on all.”



In the Multimedia Group's complaint which was dated July 13, the media house said it has taken the step to report the MP considering past events.



It cited the Ahmed Suale incident where Kennedy Agyapong made some statements on live TV only for the investigative journalist to be killed later.



The media company wants protection for its staff and also wants the police to investigate the threat issued on the life of their staff by the MP.



It said "the life-threatening comments" by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, made on ‘The Attitude’ programme, which was aired on July 09, 2021, on Net 2 TV, ought to be taken seriously.

“The MP launched the above scathing attacks and threats on the journalist because of the work that he did during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura, and his appearance before the Justice George Kingsley Koomson Committee investigating the incidents,” the Group affirmed.



“In the above circumstances, we wish to file this formal complaint of threat by the MP on the life of the journalist, and request that this complaint is investigated and Erastus Asare Donkor given the required protection,” the statement noted.



