An erroneous impression, Parliament is not a master of its own - Kwamena Duncan

"If anybody ever thought that Parliament is a master of its own and that they have the turf and the power to do whatever they choose to do, that is an erroneous impression," former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has counteracted critics' position on the Supreme Court ruling on Deputy Speakers' right to vote in Parliament.

The Supreme Court ruled that a "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a Member of Parliament for quorum" and can "vote and take part in the decision of Parliament" but the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and some NDC members disagree with the ruling.



Issuing a statement, the Speaker argued that the verdict is a ''reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament''.



He said; ''I have resisted the temptation of making a comment on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of the voting rights of Deputy Speakers when presiding. But the unfortunate and myopic comment of the President has compelled me to let it out. The SC decision, is, to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament. The trend of unanimity is equally troubling. It doesn’t help explore and expand our legal jurisprudence. The President’s comment is myopic and unfortunate. It only goes to worsen the schism between the Executive and Parliament.



''The impartiality of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Presiding Officer has been treasured and fought for by this country throughout our democratic development. Mr. President, the issue being discussed is not about Parliament being above the law. Everyone knows that Parliament is not above the law. The Executive and the Judiciary are equally not above the law. The issue being discussed is the political question doctrine. It took centuries to detail out the strands of this doctrine and the principles are settled as to when and how this closed book could be opened.''



He called for a review of the verdict saying ''please, I encourage Plaintiff to go for a review''.



Other critics also share similar views as they regard the court ruling as interference of Parliament which they say is a master of its own procedures.

Kwamena Duncan, speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', has deflated such argument that the Supreme Court verdict is an intrusion into Parliament.



". . . when people say Parliament is a master, yes, Parliament is a master of its own procedures and all of that but all of those things, the constitution says are subject to the provisions of this constitution. So, nobody can sit anywhere that, look, we have been given a certain turf; a certain terrain, so we will do what we like. Everything you do must be subject to the constitution. That is why the revered Justice says, yes, you are a master of your own but the constitution is your boss. So, the margins are clear," he emphasized.



Clarifying issues to the public, Mr. Duncan stated, ''If anybody ever thought that Parliament is a master of its own and that they have the turf and the power to do whatever they choose to do, that is an erroneous impression. It cannot be accepted in any way. It's not true, otherwise, then others will also have their own turf and have their own powers to do their own thing.''



He further stressed that ''Parliament cannot be singled out to be above the law at all, subject to the provisions of this constitution''.



