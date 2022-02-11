An innocent person has nothing to fear – Assin North MP

Embattled Assin North MP, James Quayson

Assin North MP charged with perjury, forgery of passport

Assin North MP spotted in parliament



I believe in the judicial system



Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has said he believes that the judicial system will carry out fair hearing in the ongoing case against him.



According to him, he is innocent of the charges placed against him and therefore he has nothing to fear.

“I cannot actually comment on any matter that is in the court but I can tell you I am in a very high spirit. An innocent person has nothing to fear, that is all I can say. All I will say to you at this point is, as you are all aware this matter is in court. I believe and trust in the judicial system because that is the way for people to measure their innocence,” he told journalist in Parliament.



The charge sheet filed at the registrar of the High Court preferred five counts against the MP, which includes deceit of public officer”, contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15(1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155), knowingly making a false statutory declaration, contrary to section 5 of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971 (Act 389) among others.



The accused person was expected to respond to these charges on Thursday, February 3, but failed to show up in Court, which resulted in an adjournment of the case.