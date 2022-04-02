64
MenuNews
Twi News

An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga multi-million 'presidential' mansion

Hassan Ayariga Mansion New play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
The mansion is reported to cost millions of Ghana Cedis

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, is reported to be one of the richest men in Ghana.

Located somewhere in the city of Ghana's capital, Accra, the flagbearer for the APC party describes his 10-bedroom mansion as a 'presidential house.'

In the latest sneak peek video released by Kofi TV, the 2016 presidential candidate lives a life of luxury that most Ghanaians can only dream of.

In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr Ayariga gave a much clearer details of his mansion. According to him, "It is a normal 10 bedroom house, 2 penthouses, it has a 30 seater cinema room, it has a gym, it has 4 separate kitchens, 2 balconies, 16 washrooms, walkway, barbershop, saloon for my wife, 2 boys quarters, 4 separate rooms for workers, 4 other toilets for visitors, classroom for my kids and 2 swimming pools."

Not only that, when it comes to vehicles, GhanaWeb sighted Bentley, Toyota Landcruiser, Porsche, Lexus and three power bikes in his mansion.

It is reported that Dr Ayariga owns multiple businesses in Ghana and Germany where he lived for decades.

In 2016, Dr Ayariga is reported to have said he made his first million dollars at the age of 24 by importing second-hand electrical equipment and appliances to Ghana from Germany, and selling, as well as operating pizza restaurants in both Germany and Ghana.

TWI NEWS

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion