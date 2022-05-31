'An international faux pas of humongous proportions' - Mahama's aide on IGP's letter to UK envoy

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has chided Ghana's police chief for a strongly-worded letter directed an an international diplomat.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, described the IGP's letter as an international faux pas of humongous proportions in commenting on a post by Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, alias Kwaku Azar.



Kwaku Azar's post read in part: "What confused me is this notion of asking the Ambassador to “di wo fie asem” while we still “continue to look up to Britain among other countries for guidance.”



The other thing that confused me was how the usual suspects were looking for the comments of the usual suspects.



Look, either we want their guidance or we don’t want their guidance. Either you are usual suspect or you are a Yaanom. Either you are policing or you are diplomating.



"If Jon Benjamin is free to talk about Ghanafuo then Harriet Thompson too must be free to do the same. No motromojo!" his post stressed.



Bawah Mogtari's comment read: "Seriously. An international faux pas of humongous proportions…"

Inspector General of Police George Akuffo-Dampare has been in the news for the better part of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a four-paged letter signed by him was published by the Ghana Police Service.



A four-paged letter from the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo-Addo Dampare to the British High Commissioner has sparked conversation on various platforms since its realease.



The letter dated 20th May, 2022 addressed issues raised in a tweet by Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, regarding the arrest of #FixTheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Her tweet of May 17, 2022, read,



“Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes."

But the IGP in his response, described the content of the tweet as unnecessary and biased. He further urged that the diplomat keeps within the limits of what concerns her.



