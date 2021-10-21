‘An order from above says my husband should not be released’ – Jesus Ahuofe’s wife

Vivian Appiah is the wife of popular Ghanaian pastor, Jesus Ahuofe

• Mrs Vivian Appiah believes the police are being manipulated to delay the case involving her husband

• Police have arrested Jesus Ahuofe for Shatta Wale's death prophecy



• Shatta Wale feigned a gun attack after the death prophecy



Wife of popular Ghanaian pastor, Jesus Ahuofe, does not understand why her husband is being kept in police custody even after the main culprit, Shatta Wale, has been arrested.



According to Mrs. Vivian Appiah, when she tried to find out the main reason why her ‘innocent’ husband is still being kept in police custody, she was told that it was an order from above.

Mrs. Vivian Appiah said she is curious to unravel the hidden authority giving out orders that her husband should not be released.



“We’re here at the criminal office today too. After talking to the officer, he said we have to see the overall boss. We went there and he told us that his boss says his hands are tied because its an order from above. We want to know the order from above who is ordering that an innocent man be kept in police custody. Shatta Wale is around,” She stated in an interview with Citinews.



“He has been kept with his two boys and confessed that what he did was a prank so why are they still keeping my husband? We are still searching for the order from above. We want to ask him if he thinks my husband killed Shatta Wale or what?” She added.



Mrs. Appiah, however, insisted that they are ready to prove their case in court and thus urged the police to prosecute her husband if they feel he has done anything illegal.